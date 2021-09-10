Friday night obituary update

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com. TERRY LYNN ADKINS, 58, of Branchland, W.Va., died Sept. 7. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Gordon Adkins Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.