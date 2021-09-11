City of Las Vegas to Establish 100 Percent All-EV Fleet
World EV (Electric Vehicle) Day is Thursday, Sept. 9. Already possessing the largest hybrid fleet among Nevada government agencies, Clark County is now pushing toward an all-EV fleet by 2050 by way of its sustainability and climate action plan—All-In Clark County. Officials with the County’s Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES), the agency charged with leading the All-In efforts, are confident Clark County can achieve the 2050 goal.vegasnews.com
