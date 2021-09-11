CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Las Vegas to Establish 100 Percent All-EV Fleet

Cover picture for the articleWorld EV (Electric Vehicle) Day is Thursday, Sept. 9. Already possessing the largest hybrid fleet among Nevada government agencies, Clark County is now pushing toward an all-EV fleet by 2050 by way of its sustainability and climate action plan—All-In Clark County. Officials with the County’s Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES), the agency charged with leading the All-In efforts, are confident Clark County can achieve the 2050 goal.

