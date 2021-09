On the 20th anniversary of a day that changed a nation, Great Bend’s first responders will gather to honor a pledge Saturday morning at Jack Kilby Square. At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, the Great Bend police and fire departments will gather at the band shell on the south side of the courthouse, along with the Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Riders and the Great Bend High School band, to remember those who lost their lives in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania on a Tuesday morning two decades ago.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 8 DAYS AGO