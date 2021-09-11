CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Racing officials in Kentucky and New York putting squeeze on trainer Bob Baffert

By Wire Reports
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbattled horse trainer Bob Baffert got bad news Friday from two prominent corners of the horse racing world. Churchill Downs warned horse owners they were putting their Kentucky Derby dreams in jeopardy if Baffert continued as their trainer while he was still suspended as a result of Medina Spirit’s positive drug test after this year’s Derby. And the New York Racing Association, determined to have the final word on who is allowed to compete on its racetracks, charged Baffert with “conduct that is detrimental” to the sport and “potentially injurious” to both horses and riders — its second attempt to suspend him. The warning from Churchill Downs appeared to be aimed directly at Baffert and the horse owners who employ him. Horses earn their way into The Derby starting gate by competing in a series of prep races in which points are awarded for top finishes. These “Road to the Kentucky Derby” races will begin in earnest Sept. 18 at Churchill Downs and determine which horses earn one of 20 posts in the starting gate on the first Saturday in May. “Points will not be awarded to any horse trained by any individual who is suspended from racing in the 2022 Kentucky Derby or any trainer directly or indirectly employed, supervised or advised by a suspended trainer,” the racetrack said in a statement. Churchill Downs suspended Baffert for the next two Kentucky Derby races after Medina Spirit, this year’s winner, failed a post-race drug test. In effect, the track is telling Baffert’s high-powered owners that if they want to be guaranteed a place in the race, they should change trainers.

