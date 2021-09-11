CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken, SC

Aiken's Makin' off and running with arts, crafts and food for sale downtown

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zT36m_0bsj4TL100

The smells of freshly popped kettle corn, lavender soap and homemade baked goods wafted through downtown Aiken on Friday as Aiken’s Makin’ kicked off along Park Avenue.

Fused glass wind chimes sparkled in the sun at the outdoor arts and crafts show, which returned after a one-year hiatus.

Concern about the novel coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation in 2020, and the worries about COVID-19 have continued even though vaccines now are widely available.

For social distancing purposes, the booths at Aiken’s Makin’ were spaced wider apart than usual and more were located in the parkways instead of on the street.

With the youngest of his three daughters, Lydia, riding in a carrier on his back, Lee Bodie was eager to explore.

“I’m a woodworker,” said the local resident. “I make toys and lots of furniture pieces. I get kind of inspired by seeing the things that other people do. People are always inventing different ways of doing stuff.”

The items being offered for sale at Aiken’s Makin’ included pottery, jewelry, candles, sweetgrass baskets, cutting boards, wreaths, hair accessories, photographs and paintings.

Lynn Nelson, who lives in Aiken, arrived to shop before Friday’s 9 a.m. official start.

“I always come early and walk through first to see what everybody’s got, and then I go back and go through it all again,” she said. “I’m glad they spread everything out this year. When it was all jammed together on the pavement, it was hot and miserable.”

Her first purchases were food. She bought bread from the New Holland Mennonite Church and some Pecan Yummies from a new vendor, Amy Yule of Greenville.

“It’s a drivable distance from Greenville, and I had heard that Aiken’s Makin’ is a really good festival,” said Yule of her decision to participate. “People talked about it, and they said, ‘You ought to try it.’ I filled out an application, and here I am.”

Pecan Yummies are meringue-coated, oven-baked pecans.

When asked how she created them, Yule replied: “My son tasted something sort of like this and he said, ‘Mom, do you think you could do this?’ I said, ‘Well let me try,’ and then I came up with my own original recipe.”

There are sugar-free versions of the treats called Pecan Skinnies.

Yule also sells Yummie Crummies, which are pieces of the excess meringue coating that falls off of the pecans when they are cooling.

“You can sprinkle the Yummie Crummies on ice cream, yogurt, sweet potatoes and fresh fruit,” Yule said. “They’re awesome.”

Yule is known as the "Yum Master."

Her husband, Lawson Kratz, helps her make and sell her products.

“We won the 2019 South Carolina Pecan Festival Award,” said Kratz proudly.

The Aiken Chamber of Commerce is the organizer of Aiken’s Makin’, which has been held for more than 40 years.

More than 150 artisans are selling their products during the 2021 edition.

Saturday is the final day of Aiken’s Makin’. The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia made 'huge mistake' in cancelling submarine deal, says French envoy

MELBOURNE/PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia has made a "huge" diplomatic error by ditching a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with the United States and Britain, France's envoy to Canberra said on Saturday. Canberra announced on Thursday it would scrap its 2016 deal with...
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
NBC News

U.S. drone strike in Kabul mistakenly killed civilians, not terrorists, Pentagon says

An Aug. 29 drone strike targeting terrorists in Afghanistan mistakenly killed innocent civilians, including children, Pentagon officials admitted Friday. "We now assess it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K," Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, said. "It was a mistake."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
Aiken, SC
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Nelson
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
2K+
Followers
234
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy