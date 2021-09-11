Aiken's Makin' off and running with arts, crafts and food for sale downtown

The smells of freshly popped kettle corn, lavender soap and homemade baked goods wafted through downtown Aiken on Friday as Aiken’s Makin’ kicked off along Park Avenue.

Fused glass wind chimes sparkled in the sun at the outdoor arts and crafts show, which returned after a one-year hiatus.

Concern about the novel coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation in 2020, and the worries about COVID-19 have continued even though vaccines now are widely available.

For social distancing purposes, the booths at Aiken’s Makin’ were spaced wider apart than usual and more were located in the parkways instead of on the street.

With the youngest of his three daughters, Lydia, riding in a carrier on his back, Lee Bodie was eager to explore.

“I’m a woodworker,” said the local resident. “I make toys and lots of furniture pieces. I get kind of inspired by seeing the things that other people do. People are always inventing different ways of doing stuff.”

The items being offered for sale at Aiken’s Makin’ included pottery, jewelry, candles, sweetgrass baskets, cutting boards, wreaths, hair accessories, photographs and paintings.

Lynn Nelson, who lives in Aiken, arrived to shop before Friday’s 9 a.m. official start.

“I always come early and walk through first to see what everybody’s got, and then I go back and go through it all again,” she said. “I’m glad they spread everything out this year. When it was all jammed together on the pavement, it was hot and miserable.”

Her first purchases were food. She bought bread from the New Holland Mennonite Church and some Pecan Yummies from a new vendor, Amy Yule of Greenville.

“It’s a drivable distance from Greenville, and I had heard that Aiken’s Makin’ is a really good festival,” said Yule of her decision to participate. “People talked about it, and they said, ‘You ought to try it.’ I filled out an application, and here I am.”

Pecan Yummies are meringue-coated, oven-baked pecans.

When asked how she created them, Yule replied: “My son tasted something sort of like this and he said, ‘Mom, do you think you could do this?’ I said, ‘Well let me try,’ and then I came up with my own original recipe.”

There are sugar-free versions of the treats called Pecan Skinnies.

Yule also sells Yummie Crummies, which are pieces of the excess meringue coating that falls off of the pecans when they are cooling.

“You can sprinkle the Yummie Crummies on ice cream, yogurt, sweet potatoes and fresh fruit,” Yule said. “They’re awesome.”

Yule is known as the "Yum Master."

Her husband, Lawson Kratz, helps her make and sell her products.

“We won the 2019 South Carolina Pecan Festival Award,” said Kratz proudly.

The Aiken Chamber of Commerce is the organizer of Aiken’s Makin’, which has been held for more than 40 years.

More than 150 artisans are selling their products during the 2021 edition.

Saturday is the final day of Aiken’s Makin’. The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.