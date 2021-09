EUGENE — Everett lost the first game 2-1, but rebounded to win the second game 9-2 as the AquaSox split a doubleheader with the Eugene Emeralds on Friday night at PK Park. Everett will enter its final six-game homestand of the regular season against Spokane on Tuesday trailing the Emeralds by 3.5 games in the standings. With the doubleheader split and the Indians’ 4-1 win over Vancouver, the AquaSox are 2.5 games behind Spokane for second place. The Indians still have eight games remaining in the season. The top two teams at the end of the regular season will play for the High-A West championship.

