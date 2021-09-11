2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Arrives for Spooky Season

Smaller and cheaper than a RAV4, the compact crossover has an easy, unmistakably Corolla-like competence to it. The Toyota RAV4 is the most car most people will ever need. It's the right size inside and out, there's a variety of drivetrains for a huge range of prices and uses cases, it makes a lot of sense for a lot of people and as a result, it's one of the best selling vehicles in the country. If you want something smaller with similar capability there's always the sub-compact CH-R, but for many, that's just not big enough and don't forget, AWD is a must.

