2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Arrives for Spooky Season
Summer is coming to an end, and Toyota’s newest crossover is arriving just in time for spooky season. The Toyota Corolla is a compact sedan with great gas mileage and plenty of standard tech and safety features. The Japanese automaker decided to make a crossover version of one of the most sold cars on Earth for consumers that desire a more spacious Corolla. The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross will pop up in dealerships sooner than you think.www.motorbiscuit.com
Comments / 0