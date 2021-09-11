CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Arrives for Spooky Season

Summer is coming to an end, and Toyota's newest crossover is arriving just in time for spooky season. The Toyota Corolla is a compact sedan with great gas mileage and plenty of standard tech and safety features. The Japanese automaker decided to make a crossover version of one of the most sold cars on Earth for consumers that desire a more spacious Corolla. The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross will pop up in dealerships sooner than you think.

