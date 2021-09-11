CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres vs. Dodgers-9/10/21

By Ben Fadden
gaslampball.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego Padres (74-65) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (88-53), September 10, 2021, 7:10 p.m. PST. Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-8, 2.87 ERA) Dodgers: Julio Urias (16-3, 3.11 ERA) The Padres got swept by the Dodgers the last time these two teams played one another so it’s safe to say the Padres will be looking to return the favor starting with tonight’s series opener in Los Angeles. The Padres enter tonight with a one game lead on the Cincinnati Reds for the second wild card spot.

www.gaslampball.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Padres Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Potential NL Wild Card Preview

After splitting a four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a weekend series with the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. At 88-53, the Dodgers are 2.5 games behind the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants. However, with the second-best record in the NL, they have a 13-game lead for the top Wild Card spot.
MLB
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Wil Myers
Central Illinois Proud

Dodgers’ Max Scherzer could hit milestone vs. Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers are having a hard time overtaking the San Francisco Giants for the top spot in the National League West, but right-hander Max Scherzer is doing all he can. Scherzer has taken the mound in a Dodgers uniform seven times since he was acquired in a trade-deadline...
MLB
WTOP

Padres’ Snell exits start vs Dodgers with left groin injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell is day to day after leaving a game Sunday with a left adductor strain in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Snell retired his first two batters on popups to left field. He was facing Trea Turner when...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers’ Scherzer gets 3,000th K, near perfecto vs Padres

Max Scherzer got his 3,000th career strikeout and took a perfect game into the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 8-0 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Scherzer retired his first 22 batters before Eric Hosmer doubled to deep right with one out in the eighth. The crowd of 42,637 saluted Scherzer with a standing ovation after he finished the inning.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lineups#Cf#The Cincinnati Reds#Go Padres
gaslampball.com

Where do Padres go now after Blake Snell injury?

The San Diego Padres’ worst nightmare came true Sunday when Blake Snell left the game with “left adductor tightness” after throwing just 11 pitches. This is very bad timing for both the Padres and Snell, as they are in a crowded playoff race and he was just starting to turn his frustrating season around. Following a terrible outing against Oakland on July 28th, Snell sported an ERA of 5.44 through 84 1/3 innings, with an elevated walk rate of 14.3% (this year’s league average is at 8.7%). However, since then, Snell got back into his Cy Young form, throwing 44 1/3 innings with 65 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.83, improving his walk rate to 8.6%.
MLB
McCovey Chronicles

9/13 Gamethread: Giants vs. Padres

The San Francisco Giants welcome the San Diego Padres to Oracle Park tonight to kick off a four game series. The Giants will be seeing a lot of the Padres over the final few weeks of the season, and with both teams having playoff intentions, these series will be quite impactful. The Giants, however, can clinch a playoff spot with a win tonight.
MLB
gaslampball.com

Series preview: Padres vs. Giants

San Diego Padres (74-68) vs. San Francisco Giants (93-50), September 13-16, 2021. The Padres are in for the challenge this week as the NL West leading Giants are on deck with a four-game set. Here’s a look at what we can expect this week:. Projected Starters. Monday, 6:45 p.m. PST.
MLB
gaslampball.com

Explaining Yu Darvish’s struggles on Monday against the Giants

The San Diego Padres entered Monday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants with a 9-18 record in the last 27 games. The day before, Blake Snell exited the game in the first inning with a groin injury, thus forcing manager Jayce Tingler to use six relievers in San Diego’s 8-0 loss.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
gaslampball.com

Talking Friars Episode 59: Is the Padres offense back?

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast, Jacob Zimmermann and I discussed the roller coaster ride that was the Padres' series split with the Giants before getting into the upcoming Cardinals series and pitching matchups!
MLB
gaslampball.com

Padres vs. Cardinals - 9/17/2021

San Diego Padres (76-70) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (76-69), September 17, 2021, 5:15 p.m. PST. Padres: Vince Velasquez (3-6, 5.95 ERA) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-2, 5.47 ERA) The winner of this game will hold the second Wild Card spot in the National League. GB community, this is your game thread...
MLB
gaslampball.com

Series preview: Cardinals, Padres meet for crucial series

San Diego Padres (76-70) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (76-69), September 17-19, 2021. The Padres head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals in a must-win three-game set. Here’s a look at what we can expect this weekend:. Projected Starters. Friday, 5:15 p.m. PST. Vince Velasquez (3-6, 5.95 ERA) vs. Miles...
MLB
gaslampball.com

Let’s look at the Padres by Wins Above Replacement

As a disappointing season draws to a close, it’s a good time to look backwards then ahead with an eye to better baseball. There’s a crop of prospects banging on the door, and at the major-league level, people whose auditions for the 2022 season are worthy of attention. This week...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy