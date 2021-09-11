Padres vs. Dodgers-9/10/21
San Diego Padres (74-65) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (88-53), September 10, 2021, 7:10 p.m. PST. Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-8, 2.87 ERA) Dodgers: Julio Urias (16-3, 3.11 ERA) The Padres got swept by the Dodgers the last time these two teams played one another so it’s safe to say the Padres will be looking to return the favor starting with tonight’s series opener in Los Angeles. The Padres enter tonight with a one game lead on the Cincinnati Reds for the second wild card spot.www.gaslampball.com
