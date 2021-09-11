Padres vs. Dodgers-9/10/21

The San Diego Padres’ worst nightmare came true Sunday when Blake Snell left the game with “left adductor tightness” after throwing just 11 pitches. This is very bad timing for both the Padres and Snell, as they are in a crowded playoff race and he was just starting to turn his frustrating season around. Following a terrible outing against Oakland on July 28th, Snell sported an ERA of 5.44 through 84 1/3 innings, with an elevated walk rate of 14.3% (this year’s league average is at 8.7%). However, since then, Snell got back into his Cy Young form, throwing 44 1/3 innings with 65 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.83, improving his walk rate to 8.6%.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO