Politics

NY redistricting: Draft maps to be released next week

By Robert Harding
Citizen Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe panel tasked with redrawing New York's congressional and state legislative district lines will release its first draft maps next week. The New York Independent Redistricting Commission will meet Wednesday to unveil the draft lines. That will kick off a series of public hearings across the state to gather feedback on the maps. After the meetings, the commission will finalize its proposed maps to submit to the state Legislature for consideration.

