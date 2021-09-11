Colorado Climate Corps launched

DENVER (CBS4)– Some climate change activists called for immediate action on poor air quality in Denver on Thursday. They declared the situation Code Red. (credit: CBS) The Air Quality Control Commission meets Friday for the first time since Colorado racked up a record number of ozone days. Using the Denver skyline as a backdrop, the group said that climate change is worsening. They called on Gov. Jared Polis and the Air Quality Control Commission to enact meaningful change to ensure that Colorado meets its climate obligations. (credit: CBS) “We’re here today to call on the Air Quality Control Commission in the Polis administration to do what it takes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and largely that entails, we have to begin to phase out fossil fuel production by 2030,” said 350 Colorado Executive Director Micah Parkin. (credit: CBS) The Air Quality Control Commission is the state body in charge of making sure Colorado meets better air quality standards for all of us.

