Behind the Scenes: Camila Cabello’s ‘Don’t Go Yet’ Music Video [Watch]
A peek at Camila Cabello‘s schedule as of late will have her fans, affectionately called #Camilizers, saying my oh my indeed. The GRAMMY-nominee has left few stones unturned in the ongoing promotion of the September 3-released Amazon movie, ‘Cinderella,’ while simultaneously pushing ‘Don’t Go Yet’ – the first single from her third album, ‘Familia.’ And while Cabello has not given the LP a definitive release date, she recently confirmed it’s tentatively due for a Fall release.thatgrapejuice.net
