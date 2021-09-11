CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Fire Lieutenant: ‘I felt my decision to not get vaccinated was a foolish decision’

By Alison Grande, KIRO 7 News
 7 days ago
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A Seattle firefighter who battled COVID-19 is sharing his story to encourage other firefighters to get vaccinated.

“It’s unnecessary to go through and it’s a very dangerous gamble,” said Lt. Tony Miceli. “I almost lost my life for it.”

Miceli works on Engine 9 at Fire Station 9, in Fremont; but on Aug. 25, he was the one calling 911. He’d tested positive for COVID-19 a few days earlier and was now having trouble breathing. When the 911 operator asked him to make sure the front door was unlocked, he told her he was too weak to even stand up from the couch to check the front door. He told her to have firefighters knock it down if necessary.

“I’m thoroughly convinced had I not called 911 I would not have survived the night,” said Miceli.

Everett firefighters raced him to the ER at Providence Medical Center. The hospital was full, but they made room. A nurse prepared him for what could be next.

“She said, ‘It’s my job to keep you off the ventilator. I need your help doing that because oftentimes when (you) go on, you don’t come off.’ That was the second wave of, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I got myself into this’. You feel very responsible, I was embarrassed,” said Miceli.

Miceli is 46 years old and has worked for Seattle Fire for 22 years. During the pandemic he’s worked more than 160 shifts, caring for others, and still didn’t get vaccinated.

“I think I was caught up, just like so many people, in the political side of things, when politics has nothing to do with it, right or left side,” said Miceli. “After what I experienced, I felt my decision to not get vaccinated was a foolish decision.”

Now he hopes fellow firefighters will get vaccinated to save themselves from going through what he experienced.

“I would like my colleagues to reconsider,” said Miceli, “because it’s really important; it’s really important and I wish I had done it.”

cousins bros
7d ago

i know of 14 vaccinated people in walla walla have virus, not one unvaccinated person. you choose to get shot go for it. doesn't mean I have to.

Verlynn Eastman
7d ago

My kids and I had it, it wasn't bad at all. The kids played video games for 2 weeks..I was jogging on day 7. I'd take the virus over the vaccination, which caused brain damage in one of my friends and killed another one, ANYDAY!!

Cheryl McEnery
6d ago

Does anyone even question why...according to the Biden administration and their Marketing Media...that cases have virtually skyrocketed since vaccines were administered? Or why the Delta Variant arrived on the scene once Joe knew he was not going to hit his proposed number of vaccinated sheep? I'm guessing they've already got a new deadlier, apocalyptic-style variant in the works to hit the "news" just in time for the mid-term elections. This is how the cabal in DC rolls now that "the adults are in office"😂

