Ret. Army Gen. Jack Keane on Friday described his experience inside the Pentagon on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, as the U.S. approaches 20 years since the attack. The retired four-star general and chairman of the Institute for the Study of War was working as the Army's vice chief of staff under President Bush at the time and was in a meeting when he heard news that two planes had crashed into both towers at the World Trade Center.

MILITARY ・ 7 DAYS AGO