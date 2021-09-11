CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 9/11 attacks, 20 years on: A victim's family reflects on justice delayed

By Marty, Dennis McGinley, brothers to 9/11 victim Daniel McGinley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur brother, Daniel — a devoted father, husband and coach — was in the south tower of the World Trade Center, working as a trader for Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on the 89th floor, when it collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001. While the events of that tragic day are embedded in the hearts and minds of all Americans, we still do not know the full truth of who is responsible for one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history. Two wars have been fought across two decades, but the details of what led to the murder of nearly 3,000 Americans remain shrouded in secrecy.

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

