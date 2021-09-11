TILLAMOOK COUNTY WELLNESS: What is Forest Therapy? And why you need to get some ASAP …
Have you ever noticed a sense of calmness and relaxation while spending time outdoors? Felt your stress slip away while hiking or spending time near a body of water? If you have, you may have recognized the benefits of forest therapy without even realizing it. Forest therapy, also known as forest bathing, is the immersion in and embracing of nature with all your senses. This practice, which has begun to grow in popularity, has mental, physical, and spiritual benefits that you can harness from right here in Tillamook County.www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
