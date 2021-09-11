CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

TILLAMOOK COUNTY WELLNESS: What is Forest Therapy? And why you need to get some ASAP …

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever noticed a sense of calmness and relaxation while spending time outdoors? Felt your stress slip away while hiking or spending time near a body of water? If you have, you may have recognized the benefits of forest therapy without even realizing it. Forest therapy, also known as forest bathing, is the immersion in and embracing of nature with all your senses. This practice, which has begun to grow in popularity, has mental, physical, and spiritual benefits that you can harness from right here in Tillamook County.

tillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY WELLNESS: Suicide Prevention – QPR Training Provides Community Members with Tools, Techniques to Reach Out, Encourages Talking About Suicide, Offers Help & Hope

There are many resources in our community to support people during a crisis. One of the best and most important ways to build community resilience is for more people to get involved. There are many free trainings and volunteer opportunities through which we can build a stronger community response to meet the needs of those around us. Janeane Krongos, Prevention Coordinator with the Tillamook Family Counseling Center, shared this information about the upcoming QPR Gatekeeper training.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asap#Therapy Sessions#Mental Health#Weather#Tillamook County Wellness#A Forest Therapy Guide
