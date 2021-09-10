CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays Activate Ross Stripling From IL

By Ethan Diamandas
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA familiar face has re-joined the Blue Jays in Baltimore. Right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling was activated from the injured list and will be available for Friday's game, the team announced. Rookie infielder Kevin Smith—who batted just .094 in his first 17 major league games—was optioned to Triple A in order...

