9/8 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Cedric Alexander vs. Ricochet, Brooke vs. Doudrop, more
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Now flying solo, Brooke maintained her sole character trait: She likes to flex her biceps, both during her entrance and after the bell rang. The women locked up and Doudrop shoved Brooke back into a corner. Doudrop looked pleased and slapped her own shoulders. Brooked tried to whip Doudrop in vain, then Doudrop returned the favor by actually whipping Brooke into another corner. She ran toward the corner after Brooke, who got a boot up to block her. Brooke hit Doudrop with two shoulder blocks, but Doudrop wouldn’t budge. Brooke then took Doudrop down with a ludicrous spinning head scissors.www.pwtorch.com
Comments / 0