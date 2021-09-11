9/8 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Cedric Alexander vs. Ricochet, Brooke vs. Doudrop, more

Why would someone like Daniel Bryan ruin anything for anyone let alone something for Nikki Bella? Well, it’s not all what it seems to be as Nikki Bella had high hopes for Daniel Bryan to stay with the WWE, but as all of us know by now, that’s just not the way that things panned out. We may even be seeing Daniel Bryan at All Out if everything goes as planned on that end. Daniel Bryan has revealed to AEW fans why he really quit WWE.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO