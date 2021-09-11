CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Coronavirus: Mississippi doctors can lose license for spreading fake vaccine info

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 7 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. — Doctors in Mississippi who spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine could have their medical licenses suspended or revoked, according to a new policy released this week.

The Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure, which released its policy on Tuesday, said doctors have an “ethical and professional responsibility” to share factual and scientific information with their patients, according to The Associated Press.

“Spreading inaccurate COVID-19 vaccine information contradicts that responsibility, threatens to further erode public trust in the medical profession and puts all patients at risk,” the policy states.

The policy also warns doctors against spreading misinformation on social media sites and suggests they should separate their professional and personal content online, according to the AP.

“Physicians must understand that actions online and content posted can affect their reputation, have consequences for their medical careers, and undermine public trust in the medical profession,” the policy states.

According to the state board, the rule requiring factual information goes beyond the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Physicians have an ethical obligation to ensure that medical information they provide in a media environment is accurate, inclusive of known risks and benefits, commensurate with their medical expertise, and based on valid scientific evidence and insight gained from professional experience,” the policy states.

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

