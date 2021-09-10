CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LiveXLive And 131 Live Announces First Solo Global Pay-Per-View Performance For K-Pop Rapper B.I

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

LiveXLive Media (LIVX), a global platform for live-stream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced that it will produce and exclusively livestream a global Pay-Per-View (PPV) concert with K-Pop sensation and rapper B.I. This will mark B.I’s first concert performing his new solo album Waterfall. The live PPV event is scheduled for Saturday, October 2 at 11pm EST, Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 12pm KST.

