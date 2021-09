No loss is a good loss for the Yankees, especially one that drops them out of the playoff picture for the first time since Aug. 16. A loss, however, can serve as a launching point. As inspiration. And if you’re a Yankee or one of their fans, that’s what you must hope will be the takeaway from your club’s thrilling, 7-6 defeat to the Mets on Sunday night at Citi Field.

