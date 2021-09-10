CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Lost in the Valley

fargounderground.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for the Lost in the Valley Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch presented by Froggy 99.9 and Cass County Electric Cooperative! Fall fun is coming to the Fairgrounds September 17th – October 31st!. Pumpkin Patch: Open Fridays through Sundays – Starting October 1st!. Fridays: 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

fargounderground.com

Comments / 0

Related
Antelope Valley Press

Antelope Valley Fair canceled

LANCASTER — The postponed incarnation of the annual Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, dubbed “Barntober Fest,” has been canceled, falling victim to the latest mandates of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department in regards to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. “The health and well-being of our community has and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
wjon.com

Quilt Bingo and Raffle

The Church of St. Anthony's, 2410 1st Street North, St. Cloud, MN, will be holding it's Quilt Bingo and Raffle on Sunday October 24, 2021. Doors open at 4:30. $10 Shredded beef plate served beginning at 5pm. Quilt Bingo begins at 6pm.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Houston Chronicle

With fall comes some fun Friendswood events

Tropical Storm Nicholas is long gone and there really is a sense that autumn and more comfortable days are about to push summer out of the way. So, with that the city of Friendswood has a bunch of enjoyable activities waiting for us. Let’s get started on that list. Punt,...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Maze
Only In Iowa

Travel Back To The ’80s At Osky’s Old School Pinball & Arcade, A Party-Themed Adult Arcade In Iowa

Located in Oskaloosa’s Penn Central Mall, Gen X’ers can stroll down memory lane at Osky’s Old School Pinball & Arcade. Walking through the shopping venue itself and then enjoying pizza at the arcade, you might feel like you’re in a scene straight out of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Playing some Frogger, Asteroids, or Pacman […] The post Travel Back To The ’80s At Osky’s Old School Pinball & Arcade, A Party-Themed Adult Arcade In Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State.
IOWA STATE
postsignal.com

Ranch cities fall events

Area events and festivals are starting to return to the calendar for the fall, and new farms and establishments are also bringing new events. St. Thomas Aquinas has its annual Fall Festival returning on Sept. 25-26 after canceling the event in 2020 due to COVID-19. Suzanna Oliver, chairperson for the...
AUBREY, TX
visitluzernecounty.com

Fall Family Outdoor Fun at Roba Family Farms

Roba Family Farms fall season begins in sunny September and ends as the moon rises on Halloween. Families and friends gather together amidst the beauty of autumn’s finest colors to enjoy a day on the farm. The attractions, special events, and delicious eats are sure to create memories worth repeating.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
bulletintimesnews.com

Forest Festival Arrives

The midway opened on September 14, officially starting the 58th Tennessee Forest Festival, and the 35th time it has been hosted by Hardeman County. Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain said he was glad the event was able to come back after taking 2020 off for COVID-19. “I’m very excited for...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
News 12

Guide: Get lost in these cornfield mazes around the Hudson Valley

Looking to go get lost inside of a corn maze this season? Check out some of the locations around the Hudson Valley. Please check with the location before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines.
HUDSON, NY
Bring Me The News

Sun Country is going full-on Minnesota with its new menu and entertainment options

The Mighty Ducks. Caribou Coffee. Fulton Brewing. Sun Country Airlines is going full-on Minnesota with its new in-flight food and entertainment options. The Minneapolis-headquartered company Tuesday revealed a new initiative that will allow travelers on any of its 95-plus routes in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Caribbean to "enjoy a Midwest experience onboard their next flight."
MINNESOTA STATE
franklinis.com

FREE FALL CONCERT

Activities, Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Living, Music, Sports & Rec. The Williamson County Community Band will present an afternoon of live musical entertainment at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave., in Franklin on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 3 p.m. This free concert is open to the public, and all are invited to attend. Bring your family and friends to hear an amazing group of talented musicians from all over Williamson County! The band will be playing audience favorites including movie themes, highlights from Broadway shows, concert selections, pop music and a new international march. The program will feature music composed by George and Ira Gershwin, Meredith Wilson, Henry Mancini, John Williams and others. Refreshments will be served.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Kankakee Daily Journal

5 upcoming events at Perry Farm

The Bourbonnais Township Park District is transitioning from summer to fall and beyond with their scheduled events. Check out these five upcoming events, which you can register for at btpd.org. Email Kourtnee Thompson at KourtneeT@btpd.org for more information. Scarecrow Hollow Festival. From 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 the scarecrows...
BOURBONNAIS, IL
NEWS10 ABC

A pumpkin patch of fall events in the Capital Region

(NEWS10)- Fall in the Capital Region has something for everyone. Whether it be festivals, craft shows, or celebrating Oktoberfest, one doesn’t have to look hard to find an event in September and October. NEWS10 has picked some events from the region’s pumpkin patch of events and listed them below. The...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
butlerradio.com

Fall Family Fun Day

Butler County Parks and Recreation is proud to present our annual Fall Family Fun Day. From 11:00am – 2:00pm, we will feature a variety of youth activities at the waterpark such as Youth Fishing, Petting Zoo, Bounce Houses and Dragonfly Balloons. The cost per child is $7.00. From 12:00pm –...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Longview News-Journal

McClellan: Finding 'lost' recipes

It’s fall! (Well, sort of. If we forget the calendar and remember the days we considered fall the day after Labor Day when school started, after having been closed since Memorial Day.) Those were the days before school closed for a week at Thanksgiving, two weeks at Christmas, days for...
RECIPES
Boonville Daily News

Anheuser-Busch announces October concerts at Warm Springs Ranch

ST. LOUIS (Sept. 2, 2021): Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus-acre breeding farm of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, Missouri, will host two evenings of family fun and musical entertainment in October. On Friday, Oct. 1, Warm Springs Ranch welcomes headlining act The Comancheros, with opening act Fox Deluxe. On Saturday,...
BOONVILLE, MO
times-advocate.com

Escondido Shines Oktoberfest cancelled

The Escondido Shines annual Oktoberfest, which didn’t happen last year, won’t happen this year now either, according to Vaughn North of Escondido Shines. The event had been scheduled for October 9. “We had to cancel,” he told The Times-Advocate. “There is still too many restrictions and it’s still too early.”
ESCONDIDO, CA
Red Bluff Daily News

Annual Beef N Brew fundraiser in Red Bluff turns 11

Saturday is the 11th annual Red Bluff Beef N Brew. We wanted to send out a huge thank you to our beef sponsors, Corning Ford, Orland Livestock Commission Yard, Golden State Farm Credit, Animal Health, Suburban Propane, American Hereford Association, Blunkall Napier Insurance and Cornerstone Community Bank. Our event would not happen without their support and partnership. Many thanks.
RED BLUFF, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy