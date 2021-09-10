Lost in the Valley

Activities, Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Living, Music, Sports & Rec. The Williamson County Community Band will present an afternoon of live musical entertainment at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave., in Franklin on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 3 p.m. This free concert is open to the public, and all are invited to attend. Bring your family and friends to hear an amazing group of talented musicians from all over Williamson County! The band will be playing audience favorites including movie themes, highlights from Broadway shows, concert selections, pop music and a new international march. The program will feature music composed by George and Ira Gershwin, Meredith Wilson, Henry Mancini, John Williams and others. Refreshments will be served.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO