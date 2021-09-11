CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Pleasant Weather in store for the Weekend

By Erika Bratten
 7 days ago

Air Quality (as of 12:30 PM) The weekend brings tranquil weather to the area, with low clouds and seasonably cool temperatures on the coast, and mostly sunny, seasonable weather inland. Sunday will be the warmer weekend day. The two features (high-level monsoonal moisture from the south, and a trough of low pressure off of the Pacific) that brought the Central Coast a few light showers has moved well off to our northeast. We'll remain dry, aside from any light drizzle associated with those overnight stratus clouds.

Related
