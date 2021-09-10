Stanford Health Law Expert Michelle Mello on Biden’s New Vaccine Mandates

Yesterday, President Biden announced sweeping new mandates meant to push an estimated two-thirds of American workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine and stem the tide of the latest Delta wave of the pandemic. The move will require vaccines for health care workers, federal contractors, and the vast majority of federal workers—and require large employers to introduce a “vaccinate or test” plan for their workers. While the U.S. started its vaccination push earlier than most countries, eighteen months into the pandemic it is facing another huge surge of cases and deaths—largely in regions with low vaccination rates. Here, Stanford health law expert Michelle Mello discusses President Biden’s new mandates and the pandemic.