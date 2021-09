Week #2 of FFFF kicks off today with NIU's offense. Michigan's (seemingly) weakest opponent actually has had a rather interesting seasonto date, knocking off a power five opponent in week one (Georgia Tech) and then playing in an absolutely crazy game last week against Wyoming, one that saw the Huskies score 43 points and come back from 42-16 down, yet still lose. Thomas Hammock's team seems rather intriguing as they prepare to head to the Big House this weekend, even if it is not entirely clear whether they are substantially better than their offseason projections, ones that saw them rank at the bottom of most of The Enemy pieces I wrote in August. Today we will take a look at the offense, featuring an old foe at QB in Rocky Lombardi, and a collection of mostly unfamiliar faces at the other positions.

3 DAYS AGO