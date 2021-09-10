CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Come From Away’ travels from stage to screen

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Come from Away" star De'Lon Grant and director Chris Ashley discuss the overwhelming experience of being back in front of a live audience to adapt the hit Broadway musical for a new Apple TV + film. (Sept. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: On 9/11 anniversary, ‘Come From Away’ still a beacon of hope

“You would have done the same,” the residents of Gander say. It’s mere days after Sept. 11, 2001, and the people of this small town in Newfoundland have just absorbed 7,000 stranded airline crew members and passengers — people from all over the world who had been headed all over the world, but definitely not to this dark, rocky island that happens to have a huge airport. The Gander residents have collected clothing, blankets, tampons. They’ve made sandwiches and hosted cookouts. They’ve hosted the “plane people” in their homes.
AFGHANISTAN
shorelinemedia.net

'Come from Away' comes back to Broadway

As Broadway production "Come from Away" reopens, star De'Lon Grant and director Chris Ashley discuss the overwhelming experience of being back in front of a live audience. (Sept. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/aa294e97988042dfacadef3496265a66.
THEATER & DANCE
greensboro.com

REVIEW: 'Come From Away" reveals light in a very dark world

While all the world’s attention was focused on New York City two decades ago, another story was unfolding in Gander, Newfoundland. There, at an airport where planes were diverted, thousands were reminded of the goodness that emerges in the most unimaginable times. As captured in the Broadway musical, “Come From...
MOVIES
Decider

‘Come From Away’ on Apple TV+ is a 9/11 Musical That Celebrates Humanity

The phrase “9/11 musical” will no doubt elicit cringes from many, but give Come From Away a chance. The Canadian musical—which was filmed live in May 2021 and which is now streaming on Apple TV+—surprised audiences when it premiered on Broadway in 2017. Because, yes, it’s a 9/11 musical—but really, it’s a celebration of humanity.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Come From Away#Https#Ap Archive
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: 'Kate,' 'Come From Away' and MTV's VMAs

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • The upcoming 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 has brought with it a flood of documentaries and specials looking back on the tragedy. Some of what will be streaming, though, are celebrations, too. On the Criterion Channel, a 63-film series salutes New York and its rich cinematic history, from subway thrillers ("The Taking of Pelham One Two Three") to unsung post-9/11 modern masterworks ("Margaret"). Included here are Big Apple classics like Jules Dassin's "The Naked City" and Billy Wilder's "The Apartment," and filmmakers including Martin Scorsese, Jim Jarmusch, Norman Jewison and Noah Baumbach. One standout, as always, is "Do the Right Thing," Spike Lee's prescient and still-potent landmark. Along with the Brooklyn drama-comedy (which was recently rereleased in a 4K restoration) are a number of supplemental features, like interviews with the cast and filmmakers.
THEATER & DANCE
Newnan Times-Herald

Come From Away: A celebration of innate goodness in the face of tragedy

It’s fitting that Apple TV+ released the filmed stage play “Come From Away” on the weekend of the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The movie is a unique perspective on the events that changed the world. On September 11, 2001, amid the chaos of the devastating attacks, Canada, in...
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

Review: ‘Come From Away’ Offers a Front Row Seat to Something Special

Jim DeFede’s The Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland told the incredible story of passengers from 38 flights who found themselves stuck in Newfoundland immediately following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. DeFede’s book was adapted into Come From Away, an award-winning Broadway musical written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. And now that extraordinary musical is accessible to a wider audience with a filmed version of Come From Away arriving on Apple TV+ on September 10, 2021.
MOVIES
Channel 3000

Loper Report: The Voyeurs, Metal Shop Masters, and Come From Away

Film critic Wil Loper recommends three things to watch this weekend. He recommends new thriller “The Voyeurs,” the exciting Netflix series “Metal Shop Masters,” and Tony Award winning musical “Come From Away” streaming on Apple TV+. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
EW.com

Jenn Colella on returning to Come From Away for the 20th anniversary of 9/11

On Friday, AppleTV+ debuts a filmed version of Broadway's Come From Away complete with much of the original cast, including Tony-nominated Jenn Colella as Captain Beverley Bass. The show, which was filmed earlier this year for an audience of 9/11 survivors and frontline workers, is premiering just before the 20th anniversary of 9/11,
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

HeyUGuys meet the wonderful writers, cast and crew from the Tony and Olivier Award-winning Broadway musical Come From Away

Hit stage musical Come From Away has delighted audiences lucky enough to obtain tickets to go and see it – and now, thanks to a live recording of a performance for Apple TV+ – you can enjoy the show from the comfort of your own living room. To mark this wondrous occasion, we had the pleasure in speaking to the minds behind it, both Irene Sankoff and David Hein as well as the production’s director, Christopher Ashley.
MOVIES
Michigan Daily

‘Come From Away’ understands we cannot move on from tragedy

This review is a companion piece to Katrina Stebbins’s “Stage meets screen in ‘Come From Away,’ a deeply empathetic retelling of lesser-known stories of 9/11.”. There’s something special about the space that theaters inhabit, especially when they’re empty. The ghost light filters throughout the empty orchestra and mezzanine, the world-weary seats filled with the specters of past guests, people who once filled them in anticipation of being transported elsewhere for the next two hours. The stage stands bare, the curtains framing the proscenium like velvet bangs, the interior an empty picture full of potential: The potential for stage crews to push massive, scene-stealing set pieces out of the wings, the potential for the actors to egress from backstage into the world they exist in for a few hours a day, the potential to be someone else and the potential to entertain, inform and change the lives of those viewing the experience.
MOVIES
chatelaine.com

‘Come From Away’ Is Finally Streaming. Why You Should Watch It

Twenty years ago, more than passengers and crew members were grounded in the tiny town of Gander, Newfoundland (a common refueling location) following the 9/11 attacks. The days that followed saw the community embrace their unexpected visitors during uncertain times, and later became the basis for Come From Away, the celebrated Canadian musical that debuted on Broadway in 2017 and debuted on Apple TV+ last week. The (almost, sort of) live theatre experience is a nice break from months of streaming TV and movies. Here’s why you should definitely check it out.
TV & VIDEOS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

The Red Shoes: From Film to Stage

Listen to director Matthew Bourne as he explains how he incorporated dance into this stage adaptation of "The Red Shoes." Based on the iconic film by the same name, Bourne chose to fully immerse the audience into the world of the dancers by integrating dance into every aspect of the show.
THEATER & DANCE
calexicochronicle.com

La Jolla Playhouse’s Uplifting 9/11 Story ‘Come From Away’ Streaming on Apple TV+

There couldn’t be a better week — or month, or year — to watch the film version of the musical “Come From Away” than on this 20th anniversary of the tragedy of 9/11. The show recounts the real events that occurred in the small town of Gander, in the province of Newfoundland, Canada, when the U.S. airspace was completely closed to all incoming planes. Gander is home to a disproportionately large airport that used to be a refueling stop for transatlantic flights, before jets could make the trip without pause.
MOVIES
washingtonnewsday.com

‘Come From Away’: How to Watch the Broadway Musical for Free Online

‘Come From Away’: How to Watch the Broadway Musical for Free Online. You don’t have to go to Broadway to enjoy one of the most popular musicals: Come From Away is now available to stream. The Tony Award-winning production is based on the true story of 7,000 people who were...
TV SHOWS
abc27.com

“Come From Away” The Story of Gander, Newfoundland

While Americans across the world watched in horror as the events of September 11th, 2001 unfolded. Many had no idea what was happening because they were on an airplane flying home. Those flights had to be grounded and many of them ended up in Gander, Newfoundland. The award winning musical “Come From Away” tells the story of the citizens of Gander, and the thousands of visitors who found themselves stranded in an unfamiliar place.
NEWFOUNDLAND, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy