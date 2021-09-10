CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

How is Covid Affecting Campus Life?

By MM Matty Merritt Follow
morningbrew.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year and a half of mostly virtual classes, most colleges around the country have welcomed back students for an in-person fall semester. Still, the Delta variant, vaccination mandates, and masks have created more tension than a Comm 101 group project. In a Morning Brew + Generation Lab poll,...

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
Washington Post

Study sessions, parties and dorm life: How college students can minimize covid risk on campus

College students across the nation are back on campus, bracing for another tumultuous semester amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. And as their universities grapple with mask recommendations, vaccine mandates and distancing rules, students are charged with making serious health-related decisions. Health experts have some risk-reduction advice to make those tough calls a little easier.
COLLEGES
cuindependent.com

CU Boulder freshmen adjust to life on campus under COVID-19

As the first semester of the school year starts to really get underway, some freshmen at the University of Colorado Boulder have struggled to find their place in a rapidly changing campus that isn’t like what many expected. Freshman Teal Wall said she felt terrified to begin her time at...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comm#Republican#Democrats#Independents#Greek
alaskareporter.com

Anchorage schools change how they report Covid cases on campuses

The Anchorage School District on Friday began to share with the public how many cases of Covid-19 have developed at each of the district’s campuses. Earlier, it was only showing the number of classrooms that had been temporarily shuttered, but not the number of cases. Parents protested having so little...
WWLP 22News

How did COVID affect the drinking habits of college students?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Many restaurants were in financial dire straights in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In New York, non-essential businesses were closed for weeks in the first part of the year, and when they were able to reopen it was in a limited capacity. New York bars had...
thesyrinx.com

A Look Into How Students and Staff Experienced Their First Taste of Campus Life

After a long 18 months away from campus, FPU has finally opened its doors for on-campus learning once again. In March 2020 the world changed as FPU, along with schools around the world, were forced to move to a virtual college experience. In the blink of an eye, student’s bedrooms and home offices quickly became their classrooms, and learning from home became the new norm. The teachers became screens teaching through Zoom, and everyday school interactions became a thing of the past. One thing the online setting gave students and staff was perspective on learning. It may have seemed a lot easier to navigate school when the switch to online first started, but it became repetitive rather quickly. Fast forward to August 2021, those 18 months of online distance learning are behind many students. Now, the Sunbirds have a “new” norm to readjust to that everyone is excited for. However, the campus setting still feels weird to readjust to. For some, like the freshmans and sophomores, this is their first experience on a college campus setting. Juniors had the chance to enjoy a semester of being on campus before COVID-19 occurred. Seniors were the only class to actually have a full year of school on campus under their belt. So how exactly do some of these people feel about being on campus for the first time?
COLLEGES
edsource.org

How California’s state universities are tracking campus Covid-19 cases

All across the state, the University of California and California State University campuses have created Covid-19 data dashboards that include details about case rates among students, staff and faculty. However, dashboard details vary from campus to campus. In some cases, the dashboards include data on vaccination rates and the number...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
JC Post

Experts share insight on how COVID-19 has affected teens’ mental health

MANHATTAN – Even as many parts of society begin to return to near normal routines, mental health specialists continue to monitor how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the mental health of Americans. Elaine Johannes, the Kansas Health Foundation Distinguished Professor of Community Health at Kansas State University, is especially interested...
MANHATTAN, KS
Sandspur

Opinion: Greek life housing should change with campus

Rollins’s Greek life housing needs a change to keep up with the evolving nature of the Fraternity and Sorority Life (FSL) on campus. The Rollins College Greek life housing situation is unlike most colleges in the United States. While most universities and colleges keep the FSL organizations off campus in houses rented by the college or alumni, Rollins provides on-campus housing to these organizations.
WINTER PARK, FL
gwu.edu

Campus Life 101: Managing Stress

Campus Life 101 is a series from GW Today offering tips on the basics of navigating life at college. Students at the George Washington University are no strangers to stress—and neither is anyone else. “Stress is a naturally occurring part of life,” says Jessica Parillo, director of Counseling and Psychological...
EDUCATION
cu-sentry.com

Greek Life Returns to Campus

CU Denver welcomes six new fraternal organizations. After years of careful planning, CU Denver has selected and introduced six fraternities and sororities to the community and has begun to promote them around campus. Of the six, four of these groups have started this fall semester, while the other two will...
DENVER, CO
news9.com

How COVID-19 Is Affecting The State’s Only Level 1 Trauma Center

Officials with OU Health are set to talk about the effect the coronavirus has had on the state's only Level 1 trauma center. Trauma center doctors will also be talking about how it affects the COVID bed availability compared to other metro hospitals. News 9's Erica Rankin will have the...
Courier-Times

How local businesses were affected during the Covid-19 Pandemic

Businesses in Henry County had a rough year in 2020 like most places. But many overcame. It was all summed up by a quote from Henry County EDC President Corey Murphy who said: “Perhaps no year in the EDC’s 40-year history better demonstrates the strength of Henry County than 2020."
HENRY COUNTY, IN
ric.edu

Preparing for Post-COVID Mental Health Challenges in Campus Life

According to psychologist Julia Kamenetsky of RIC’s Counseling Center, “There is no right or wrong way to make that transition. Some people are going to streak out the door, ready to jump in. They can’t wait to get back to something that looks like their life before all this. For them, jumping in is the best thing, as long as they adhere to safety guidelines.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
WAFF

Georgia Campus Covid Protest

City and health officials give an update on the latest COVID numbers in the area. The FDA continues to stress that children are not just 'small adults.' Clinical trials for Pfizer and Moderna are ongoing. Limestone - Morgan. Survivor talks hidden impacts of COVID-19 Updated: 10 hours ago. 5:00-5:30am. National.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy