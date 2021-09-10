How is Covid Affecting Campus Life?

After a long 18 months away from campus, FPU has finally opened its doors for on-campus learning once again. In March 2020 the world changed as FPU, along with schools around the world, were forced to move to a virtual college experience. In the blink of an eye, student’s bedrooms and home offices quickly became their classrooms, and learning from home became the new norm. The teachers became screens teaching through Zoom, and everyday school interactions became a thing of the past. One thing the online setting gave students and staff was perspective on learning. It may have seemed a lot easier to navigate school when the switch to online first started, but it became repetitive rather quickly. Fast forward to August 2021, those 18 months of online distance learning are behind many students. Now, the Sunbirds have a “new” norm to readjust to that everyone is excited for. However, the campus setting still feels weird to readjust to. For some, like the freshmans and sophomores, this is their first experience on a college campus setting. Juniors had the chance to enjoy a semester of being on campus before COVID-19 occurred. Seniors were the only class to actually have a full year of school on campus under their belt. So how exactly do some of these people feel about being on campus for the first time?

COLLEGES ・ 9 DAYS AGO