Rightfully, I’ve been pretty critical of Stephen Vogt this season because as much grief as everyone gave Kevan Smith, Vogt had been equally as abysmal with the bat. However, Vogt had a coming-out party with the stick last night. He smacked his first extra-base hit in a Braves uniform, which was a home run, and then he followed it up with another long ball in his very next at-bat. It was the first multi-homer performance of Vogt’s career, and I was finally feeling a little better about the Braves backup catcher situation.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO