CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Coronavirus: Mississippi doctors can lose license for spreading fake vaccine info

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Np9DV_0bsiwyBo00

JACKSON, Miss. — Doctors in Mississippi who spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine could have their medical licenses suspended or revoked, according to a new policy released this week.

The Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure, which released its policy on Tuesday, said doctors have an “ethical and professional responsibility” to share factual and scientific information with their patients, according to The Associated Press.

“Spreading inaccurate COVID-19 vaccine information contradicts that responsibility, threatens to further erode public trust in the medical profession and puts all patients at risk,” the policy states.

The policy also warns doctors against spreading misinformation on social media sites and suggests they should separate their professional and personal content online, according to the AP.

“Physicians must understand that actions online and content posted can affect their reputation, have consequences for their medical careers, and undermine public trust in the medical profession,” the policy states.

According to the state board, the rule requiring factual information goes beyond the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Physicians have an ethical obligation to ensure that medical information they provide in a media environment is accurate, inclusive of known risks and benefits, commensurate with their medical expertise, and based on valid scientific evidence and insight gained from professional experience,” the policy states.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Cheryl Davis
6d ago

What happen to free speech? Dr Fraud gets on tv every weekend to spread his lies.

Reply
16
Related
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reports eight pregnant mothers have died in last four weeks; 72 unborn babies of COVID moms have died since pandemic began

Mississippi state health officials say eight pregnant Mississippi women have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last four weeks. “It’s been a rough month and a half,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Wednesday. “The Delta surge has really been stressful. It’s overwhelmed our health system, and it’s caused a number of deaths.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyNorthwest

Common link among children who’ve died of COVID-19 in Washington state

Health officials in Washington say there’s a common link among the children who have died of COVID-19 in the state: being unvaccinated, and having underlying conditions. “The obvious things like underlying immune suppression — so cancer and certainly diabetes,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington state’s acting Chief Science Officer, on Thursday. “Some of the other things in the older age group are things like obesity.”
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Mississippi Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Associated Press#Ap#The State Board#Cox Media Group
CharlotteObserver.com

Kentucky firefighter refused COVID vaccine over politics. Then virus hospitalized him

A Kentucky firefighter who avoided the COVID vaccine for political reasons now says he “messed up” after a hospital stay. And he’s urging others not to do the same. “Since COVID-19 became a ‘thing’ I felt I had nothing to fear,” Jimmy Adams wrote in a public Facebook post. “Over the last year and a half the topic had become exhausting to me. Day in and day out, opinions, political views, agendas, personal attacks, mask or no mask, test no test, shot or no shot. ... You get the point.
KENTUCKY STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

This Doctor Spread False Information About COVID. She Still Kept Her Medical License

Last month, Dr. Simone Gold stood before a crowd at a conservative church in Thousand Oaks, Calif., and delivered a talk riddled with misinformation. She told people to avoid vaccination against the coronavirus. As an alternative, she pushed drugs that have not been proven effective at treating COVID-19 — drugs that she also offered to prescribe to the audience in exchange for $90 telehealth appointments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beckershospitalreview.com

South Carolina system terminates employee unvaccinated by system deadline

Tidelands Health has fired one of its employees for not complying with the Georgetown, S.C.-based system's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. Tidelands announced its mandate July 16 for all employees, employed providers, volunteers, learners and contractors. Employees had until Sept. 7 to receive the vaccine, and the health system provided an attestation and declination process for those who cannot get vaccinated for medical or religious reasons. Tidelands said employees who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 could also choose to decline the shot.
GEORGETOWN, SC
Twin Falls Times-News

Jim Jones: Can Idaho doctors be disciplined for spreading COVID misinformation?

Dr. Ryan Cole of Boise has been accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, discouraging life-saving vaccinations and touting unproven remedies for the virus. Even though a number of complaints have been lodged against him on those grounds, the Idaho Medical Board (IMB) has taken the stance that disciplinary action is not available under its guiding statutes. Is there no remedy for broadcasting harmful medical advice on COVID?
IDAHO STATE
US News and World Report

Mississippi Closes Field Hospitals, Reports Baby COVID Death

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is closing its only remaining parking garage field hospital set up to treat coronavirus patients during the delta variant surge, but it is still relying on out-of-state workers to help increase ICU capacity in state hospitals, officials said Wednesday. Health officials also reported the state's...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado doctor finds fake COVID vaccine card ad, seller claims to be from Golden

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sales of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are becoming more common, including here in Colorado. A doctor in the Denver area ran across a fake COVID-19 vaccine card ad on a gun-selling website. Now, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is aware of the listing and encourages anyone who comes across a The post Colorado doctor finds fake COVID vaccine card ad, seller claims to be from Golden appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
49K+
Followers
64K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy