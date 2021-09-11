El Cajon Man Arrested in Riverside in Case of Homeless Man Shot to Death in 2020

The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A suspected gang member was behind bars Friday for allegedly shooting another man to death 18 months ago following a confrontation in El Cajon.

Jafet Collado Prieto, 29, of El Cajon, was arrested in Riverside on Wednesday in connection with the death of Tony Montantes, 41, of San Diego.

“Detectives conducted numerous interviews, reviewed hours of surveillance video and executed several search warrants to develop the case,” El Cajon police Lt. Keith MacArthur said.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on March 16, 2020, Montantes was standing near the southwest corner of First and East Main streets when a four-door sedan approached from the west. Someone inside it then opened fire.

Paramedics took Montantes, believed to have been homeless, to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Earlier in the evening, Montantes had been on the streets , confronting passers-by – including Prieto – in an “agitated” manner, the lieutenant said.

After quarreling with Montantes, Prieto left, then allegedly drove back a short time later and gunned him down using a pistol, MacArthur said.

The suspect was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday.

– City News Service