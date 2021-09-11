CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Cajon, CA

El Cajon Man Arrested in Riverside in Case of Homeless Man Shot to Death in 2020

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MLWk_0bsiwXYJ00
The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A suspected gang member was behind bars Friday for allegedly shooting another man to death 18 months ago following a confrontation in El Cajon.

Jafet Collado Prieto, 29, of El Cajon, was arrested in Riverside on Wednesday in connection with the death of Tony Montantes, 41, of San Diego.

“Detectives conducted numerous interviews, reviewed hours of surveillance video and executed several search warrants to develop the case,” El Cajon police Lt. Keith MacArthur said.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on March 16, 2020, Montantes was standing near the southwest corner of First and East Main streets when a four-door sedan approached from the west. Someone inside it then opened fire.

Paramedics took Montantes, believed to have been homeless, to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Earlier in the evening, Montantes had been on the streets , confronting passers-by – including Prieto – in an “agitated” manner, the lieutenant said.

After quarreling with Montantes, Prieto left, then allegedly drove back a short time later and gunned him down using a pistol, MacArthur said.

The suspect was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday.

– City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Woman Stabbed While Walking Through San Ysidro Park

A 31-year-old woman was stabbed while walking through a park in San Ysidro, police said Saturday. The victim was heading home from work at 10:50 p.m. Friday when she was confronted by a group of men and women at San Ysidro Park at 240 W. Park Ave., near the San Ysidro Civic Center, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Inmate John Edward Wright, 63, Collapses, Dies at Vista Jail

A 63-year-old inmate died of unknown causes this week at Vista Detention Facility, authorities reported Friday. John Edward Wright, who had been in custody since early March on suspicion of attempted arson and violation of parole and probation, collapsed in his cell at the South Melrose Drive jail about 3 p.m. Thursday, according to sheriff’s officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
El Cajon, CA
Society
Riverside, CA
Society
City
Riverside, CA
Riverside, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Society
El Cajon, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Society
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

San Diego Man Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Vehicle Theft, Vandalism at John Wayne Airport

A felon from San Diego has pleaded guilty and received two years in prison for stealing a vehicle at John Wayne Airport last month, stalling operations for hours. Johnny Howard Hecker, 51, entered his plea to charges of theft with a prior felony conviction, and vandalism, both felonies. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of trespass at an airport security inspection.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#El Cajon Man Arrested#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Times of San Diego

Woman Dies After Being Hit by Jeep Wrangler SUV in Mira Mesa Crosswalk

A woman died after sustaining major injuries when a Jeep hit her as she was in the crosswalk of Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego Police said Wednesday. A 50-year-old woman entered the crosswalk at Aderman Avenue and Mira Mesa Boulevard on Tuesday around 3 p.m. in the Mira Mesa neighborhood, and was hit by a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 45-year-old man tuning onto the street, police reported.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Authorities ID Woman, 19, Found Shot and Killed in Car on La Jolla Village Drive

Authorities Monday publicly identified the 19-year- old woman fatally shot while riding in a car on a busy University City-area street. Another occupant of the car — a 17-year-old boy — allegedly opened fire on Irene Salgado-Aceves of San Diego as they and a third person were headed west on Miramar Road near Interstate 805 shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, according to San Diego Police.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Solo Crash in Ramona

Traffic accident investigators Wednesday sought to determine what caused a single-vehicle crash that killed a 72-year-old man and injured his passenger on a rural road in eastern San Diego County. The motorist lost control of his westbound Chevrolet 1500 pickup on a curving stretch of state Route 78 in Ramona...
RAMONA, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy