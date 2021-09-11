CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

SDPD Union Poll Finds Many Officers Would Consider Resigning in Face of Vaccination Mandate

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zxLl_0bsiwT1P00
A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

Roughly nine out of 10 members of the San Diego Police Officers Association who responded to a recent survey oppose COVID-19 vaccination mandates, the head of the SDPOA said Friday.

In addition, about 45% of them say they would rather be fired from the San Diego Police Department than comply with such requirements. About two-thirds of respondents said they would consider resigning from their jobs if the city follows through with a plan to require coronavirus inoculations beginning in November.

Those numbers, however, are based on responses from just 733 officers, or about 38% of all personnel represented by the union.

The questionnaire, though, drew hundreds more respondents than usual for one of the union’s surveys. That indicates that the topic is one of intense interest to the city’s law enforcement corps, SDPOA President Jack Schaeffer noted.

“So it’s obviously something that’s on their minds and that they have strong opinions about,” he told City News Service.

Schaeffer described the findings as “concerning for someone in my position,” since the SDPD long has struggled to recruit enough officers and substantially reduce employee attrition.

In negotiations with the city, the police union has taken a stand against mandatory COVID vaccinations. The SDPOA’s leaders “want options,” such as regular coronavirus testing, in lieu of obligatory inoculation, Schaeffer said.

A spokesman for the San Diego Police Department declined to comment on the results of the survey, which were released to the union’s membership at large on Wednesday.

Last month, SDPD officials disclosed that they were conducting an internal investigation into a rambling and frequently cryptic social media posting interspersed with biblical and QAnon references in which an officer spoke of a growing resistance movement among his colleagues.

He described a “coalition of cops who will stand up for our God-given freedoms and are willing to risk it all” by refusing any orders to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to wear protective masks.

“From this point forward we will never take the vaccine, be tested or wear another face diaper around our heads without our free will to make that choice,” the officer stated on an SDPOA forum.

The author of the post called the issue “the hill to die on, because I promise you if `WE THE PEOPLE’ lose this fight there won’t be another hill to fight on.”

The lawman, who identified himself as a 16-year member of the SDPD, opined that like-minded members of the department “have to be willing to get fired from this job to secure (their) rights and stand by (their) convictions.”

“Our coalition is growing by the day and if the department and city are willing to fire 100-500 cops then so be it,” the officer wrote.

His name has not been publicly released by the SDPD.

The post ended with an acronym, WWG1WGA, which is generally understood as standing for “Where We Go One, We Go All.” The slogan often is used in communications by adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

In a letter to Mayor Todd Gloria, NAACP San Diego President Francine Maxwell said she and her membership were “gravely concerned” about the officer’s statements.

– City News Service

Comments / 17

jaaaa
6d ago

Good let them quit. That’s there choice. Why should we pay any tax money for them. These are the same officers who also refuse to enforce any public safety guidelines. Bye bye.

Reply
5
Saveyourself
7d ago

Everyone in America that is being forced to do this should resign!! All on the same day, As a true and real deal to this Administration and all of the disgusting people that support them. Isnt it strange how the rent moratorium and the EDD Stimulus ends RIGHT when this happens???

Reply(1)
3
fred gonzales
7d ago

Reagan did the same thing to air traffic controllers you have an ultimatum if not someone else will do your job! Byeeeeee!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Health
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
Times of San Diego

Supervisors to Consider Allowing Home Kitchen Businesses in San Diego County

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday is expected to consider beginning the process of allowing microenterprise home kitchen operations throughout the county. The kitchens, known as “MEHKOs,” can be authorized on a county-by-county basis. State law established MEHKOs as a new type of retail food facility operated by a resident in a private home. To date, seven of California’s counties have authorized MEHKOs, including Riverside.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Union#Sdpd Union#Sdpoa#City News Service#Covid
Times of San Diego

Opinion: San Diego’s Sky-High Housing Costs Show the Need for a Public Option

San Diego is one of the richest cities in the wealthiest state in the country, but the crushing weight of our housing prices has resulted in most San Diegans struggling to make ends meet. There is no neighborhood in San Diego where someone earning minimum wage can afford decent housing — a minimum wage worker would need to work 125 hours a week to afford current average rents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy