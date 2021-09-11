‘A Banquet’ Director Ruth Paxton On Her “Spellbinding” Modern Take On Horror – TIFF Studio
A Banquet is a feast for fans of horror, especially the psychological kind. Scottish filmmaker Ruth Paxton’s directorial debut, making its world premiere at TIFF, revolves around a mother and her two teenage daughters who dwell in an expensive but austere house in Britain. The mom tries to maintain a veneer of order in the home after her husband commits suicide, but any pretense of normalcy is shattered when the eldest child, Betsey (Jessica Alexander), undergoes a mystical experience while staring into a blood-red moon.deadline.com
