Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Met With Backlash Over Subtle Multiplayer Change

One of PlayStation 5's recently announced exclusives is a big blow to Xbox and the Xbox Series X. Last console generation, the "console wars" were quiet. At the time, many mistook this ceasefire as peace, but it wasn't. The PS4 is set to go down as one of the most successful consoles of all time. Meanwhile, the Xbox One's disastrous start ensured it was hardly in the same ballpark, let alone the same playing field. However, towards the end of the console generation, under Phil Spencer, Xbox began to make ground, acquiring studios and building a compelling service in the form of Xbox Game Pass. This generation, the PS5 is still beating out the Xbox Series X in sales, partially thanks to the momentum of the PS4, but it's close. In the process of Xbox closing the gap, the console wars have been reignited. And in this new era, PlayStation just dealt a big blow to Xbox.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO