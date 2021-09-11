CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Met With Backlash Over Subtle Multiplayer Change

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Call of Duty: Vanguard beta has confirmed a subtle multiplayer change being made by Sledgehammer Games. Despite being subtle though, the change is being met with considerable backlash. If you noticed that the Axis and Allies are missing from the game's multiplayer, it's because multiplayer no longer features factions. Rather, lobbies will be divided into "Team A" and "Team B." According to Sledgehammer Games, this change is to service further player customization, which you'd think would be a win with fans, but the change is actually being criticized, at least by some Call of Duty fans over on Twitter.

