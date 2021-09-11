CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Weber by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 19:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Salt Lake; Weber THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WEBER...NORTHERN SALT LAKE...NORTHEASTERN DAVIS AND WEST CENTRAL MORGAN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

