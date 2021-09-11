CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 19:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SALT LAKE AND SOUTHEASTERN DAVIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.

