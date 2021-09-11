CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 19:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF; Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds are decreasing and humidity is rising this evening, as temperatures cool. Thus, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov

