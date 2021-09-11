CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gloucester, MA

Moulton talks about Kabul visit at concert to support Afghan refugees

By Michael Cronin Staff Writer
Gloucester Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Seth Moulton helped close out the final benefit concert in Music on Meetinghouse Green's 2021 season Friday evening. Typically, the last show of the Music On Meetinghouse Green season serves as a fund-raiser for the Gloucester Meetinghouse itself. Charles Nazarian, president of the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation, believed a change in tradition was warranted after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August.

www.gloucestertimes.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowell, MA
Gloucester, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Gloucester, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, MA
Gloucester, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
NBC News

Ex-Algerian president Bouteflika, ousted amid protests, dies at 84

ALGIERS, Algeria — Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who fought for independence from France, reconciled his conflict-ravaged nation and was then ousted amid pro-democracy protests in 2019 after two decades in power, has died at age 84, state television announced Friday. The report on ENTV, citing a statement from the...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Moulton

Comments / 0

Community Policy