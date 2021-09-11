CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
XRP Falls 12% In Bearish Trade

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - XRP was trading at $1.07054 by 21:08 (01:08 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 11.85% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 7. The move downwards pushed XRP's market cap down to $49.78118B, or 2.43% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....

www.investing.com

money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Overtakes WallStreetBets-Favorite Clover Health In Market Cap, Eyes Wish Stock Next

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) rival Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has overtaken Reddit-favorite Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) in terms of market capitalization, while eyeing the market capitalization of e-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH), another stock favored by retail investors, in sight. What Happened: Shiba Inu’s market capitalization stands at...
STOCKS
investing.com

How Recent Bearish Sentiment Will Impact the Stock Market

Last week, the S&P 500 (SPY) fell during a short trading week. Multiple factors were weighing on investor sentiment. First was September's history for being a weaker month for stock performance. In addition, the previous week's August payrolls miss seemed to linger on investors' minds due to concerns that the delta variant of COVID was slowing the rebound in the economy. The real estate sector led declines as long-term interest rates increased. Consumer staples and utility stocks performed the best. In terms of market cap, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index underperformed the market after two strong weeks of outperforming the larger benchmarks. Growth stocks also outperformed Value stocks. I’ll discuss this and more below….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published September 15, 2021 from the POWR Value newsletter).
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

XRP Price Prediction: XRP/USD Trade Features Around $1.20 and $1.00 Levels

XRP/USD – Daily Chart. The XRP/USD daily chart reveals that the crypto trade features around $1.20 and $1.00. On September 10th trading time, a candlestick formed against the higher value line to the upside but, it shortly decimated back into the two trading lines mentioned earlier. The 14-day SMA trend line is in the value lines above the 50-day SMA trend line is at the lesser point. The bullish trend drew to play a supportive outfit to the bigger SMA. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region. And, they tend to bend southbound beneath the range of 20. That suggests that a degree of downs is ongoing.
MARKETS
seeitmarket.com

Stock Market Outlook Dampened By Bearish Signals

The excitement from the Apple product event wore off by late morning Tuesday and all major U.S. stock market indices closed negative and near their lows. The S&P 500 Index fell by 0.57% and is now trading below its rising 30 day moving average and has a weakly bearish intermediate posture.
STOCKS
Stocks
Bitcoin
Economy
Markets
Ethereum
investing.com

GBP/USD: A Bearish Signal?

It’s been an interesting day for GBP/USD, one that saw the dollar retreat before the pair quickly reversed course, which raises many questions. The reversal came at the 50 fib level, which could be viewed as a bearish move. But it isn’t that simple. The pair tested the 61.8 fib a month and a half ago before breaking through the 200/233-day SMA band.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Vechain Price Analysis: VET/USD still trading bearishly below the $0.1150 mark

Vechain price analysis is bearish for today. VET/USD retraces after peaking at around $43. VET is set to retest the $38 support. Vechain price analysis indicates bearish price action momentum to follow later today as the market peaked around $43 earlier today and currently declined back to $0.11250 support. Therefore, we expect VET/USD to decline further and retest the $0.11220 support later today.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

XAG/USD Sees Bearish Breakout

Bullions weakened after the US dollar advanced on better-than-expected producer prices. The break below the rising trendline has put silver’s recovery at risk. Then the bears’ push below the critical support at 23.80 was an indication that they have gained the upper hand. An oversold RSI may cause a limited...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EURUSD Declines Below 1.1800, Neutral-To-Bearish Bias

EURUSD has been in a bearish-to-neutral outlook from the beginning of the year and currently are approaching again the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) below 1.1800 in the short-term. After the pullback on the 1.1910 resistance, the price is heading south with the technical indicators mirroring the latest negative move. The RSI is falling in the negative region, while the MACD is slipping below its trigger line in the positive area.
MARKETS
investing.com

Avalanche and Elrond Hit ATH Amid Bearish Market

Avalanche reaches its new all-time high of $64.87. Likewise, Elrond hit its new ATH of $264.05. Today, Avalanche set its new all-time high of $64.87. Likewise, Elrond hit its new ATH of $264.05. Notably, the two coins have remained on an upward trend despite the current bearish market. On another...
NHL
insidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD Trade Falls Back into Ranges

LTC/USD – Daily Chart. The LTC/USD daily chart reveals that the crypto-economic trade falls back into ranges of between $200 and $150. All the indicators are in the range-bound trading zones. The 14-day SMA trend-line is a bit above the 50-day SMA trend-line as the bullish trend-line managed drawn to touch the smaller SMA. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region, with the lines closed near the range of zero. That indicates that the pressure may soon set to get settled around the lower range trading line.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

XRP Price Analysis: XRP Coin Price Is Ready To Reach Above The $1.6

XRP coin price is observing a recovery on the daily chart which can lead the price beyond $1.6. It is currently up by more than 0.5% in the intraday session. XRP recovery can be correlated to the recovery in the market and its battle against the SEC. Meanwhile, the XRP/BTC pair has also seen a loss of more than 0.13%
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD is bearish in the next 24 hours

Today’s Ripple price analysis is bullish, as the market increased from $1.08 to $1.25. The Balance of Power indicator suggests that the sellers have more strength than the buyers. Ripple’s price action has been characterized by solid bullish momentum in the last one week. Ripple price analysis: General price overview.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

XRP Price Analysis: XRP Crypto Holding Above $1.0 Range

The XRP crypto is neutral, around 0.4%, during the intraday trading session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $4,320 billion. XRP/BTC pair is trading positive by 2.0% at 0.00002402 BTC. Daily technical chart and XRP crypto price is showing an upward trend. Based on the pivot level, the initial support...
STOCKS
iBerkshires.com

@theMarket: Some Brokers Are Getting Bearish

For four days in a row, the markets closed down. That is in itself unusual. It has only happened four other times since the March 2020 low. Does this portend further downside in September?. On Friday, the markets tried to bounce back. The damage to the averages has been minimal...
STOCKS
investing.com

XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day

Investing.com - XRP was trading at $1.21377 by 21:33 (01:33 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.49% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 10. The move upwards pushed XRP's market cap up to $56.13921B, or 2.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
STOCKS
investing.com

XRP Climbs 10.49% In Rally

Investing.com - XRP was trading at $1.21377 by 03:33 (01:33 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.49% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, September 10, 2021. The move upwards pushed XRP's market cap up to $56.13921B, or 2.62% of the total cryptocurrency...
STOCKS

