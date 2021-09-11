CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapoport: Austin Ekeler (hamstring) expected to play for Chargers in Week 1

By Zack Bussiere
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (hamstring) is expected to be available for Week 1's game against the Washington Football team. Ekeler is officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but according to Ian Rapoport, the missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday were "just a precaution" and the team is optimistic about Ekeler's availability. If Ekeler is active, our models expect him to see 12.9 carries and 4.4 receptions against a Washington defense ranked third-best in numberFire's NFL Team Rankings.

