Rapoport: Austin Ekeler (hamstring) expected to play for Chargers in Week 1

Who Austin Ekeler is right now is a far cry from who he was just a mere four years ago. Back in 2017, Ekeler was a wide-eyed and somewhat irrelevant running back prospect coming out of Western State, a Division II school in Colorado. He was on the small side for the NFL and many would have argued he was incredibly lucky to have been signed a contract as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in the first place.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO