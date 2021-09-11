Rapoport: Austin Ekeler (hamstring) expected to play for Chargers in Week 1
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (hamstring) is expected to be available for Week 1's game against the Washington Football team. Ekeler is officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but according to Ian Rapoport, the missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday were "just a precaution" and the team is optimistic about Ekeler's availability. If Ekeler is active, our models expect him to see 12.9 carries and 4.4 receptions against a Washington defense ranked third-best in numberFire's NFL Team Rankings.www.numberfire.com
Comments / 0