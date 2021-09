The New York Giants will open up their 2021 season at home against the Denver Broncos on Sunday and there's still hope that running back Saquon Barkley will be on the field when they do so. On Friday, the team officially listed Barkley as questionable for the Week 1 opener and he is seemingly on track to play. Head coach Joe Judge all but confirmed that Barkley -- who suffered a torn ACL last season -- will play against Denver, barring any setbacks. Following Friday's practice, Barkley himself said he hasn't suffered any setbacks, but wouldn't fully reveal if he'd be back on the field this weekend, leaving that decision up to the coaching staff.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO