17-year-old arrested after woman shot, killed in University City

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are investigating a shooting in University City that left a woman dead Friday evening.

According to San Diego police, gunfire was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 4600 block of La Jolla Village Drive near the Union Bank.

Lt. Andra Brown with SDPD told ABC 10News that officers and first responders arrived on scene to provide aid. The victim was then taken to the hospital where she later died.

Two other people were in the car with the 19-year-old woman at the time. They knew each other but wouldn’t go into detail on their relationship.

According to police, the woman and two companions were traveling west on Miramar Road near the I-805 ramp when she was shot. “Detectives have located a firearm in the vehicle and arrested a 17-year-old male occupant of the vehicle. He will be charged with the murder,” police said.

The woman has been identified as 19-year-old Irene Salgado-Aceves.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.



