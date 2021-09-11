CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penn, PA

Penn State University Professor Charged With Assaulting Student During Protest

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLYJ1_0bsiuXcj00

By: KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Penn State University professor is charged with assaulting a student during a protest.

The Centre Daily Times reports W. Oliver Baker has been arrested and charged. He is an assistant professor of English and African American studies.

During a pro-vaccine rally, police say Baker pulled a counterprotester to the ground and hurt him in a scuffle.

Baker’s lawyer accuses the student of being “antagonistic, menacing and aggressive.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1350kman.com

AP: Protest over University of Kansas assault claims draws crowd

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Hundreds of people chanted and held signs outside a University of Kansas fraternity house where a member is accused of sexually assaulting another student. The Kansas City Star reports that the Monday night protest outside the Phi Kappa Psi house came after the fraternity officials reported the allegations over the weekend. The university’s spokeswoman said Tuesday the university takes all allegations of sexual violence seriously and has robust processes to investigate them.
LAWRENCE, KS
abc17news.com

Boy charged in assault on student draped in gay pride flag

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia teenager faces juvenile charges after he attacked a student draped in a gay pride flag in a school cafeteria. Video of the incident was recorded last week at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, south Georgia. It shows a teen boy charging across the cafeteria and jerking the flag from a second boy’s back as he falls. A third student tries to push away the attacker, who slams the flag into a garbage can. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the boy has been charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery and disruption of a public facility. Officials say the victim wasn’t physically injured.
VALDOSTA, GA
Digital Collegian

Penn State police arrest professor for physical altercation with counterprotester at vaccination rally

Penn State professor Walter Oliver Baker was arrested and charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and simple assault after allegedly engaging in a physical altercation with a counterprotester at 3:03 p.m. Aug. 27, according to the university crime log. The incident allegedly occurred during the second vaccination mandate rally held by...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Penn, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
Penn, PA
Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Penn, PA
Onward State

Penn State Police Respond To Employee Assault In Willard Building

Two Penn State employees were involved in a physical altercation inside the Willard Building this week, a university spokesperson confirmed. At around 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, an employee reported being physically assaulted by another employee inside a Willard bathroom. Penn State said the victim was later transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for an evaluation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cobbcountycourier.com

Kennesaw State professors, students demonstrate in favor of mask mandates

A mix of Kennesaw State University student and faculty groups protested Monday and are protesting every weekday this week to call for mask mandates and other COVID-19 safety protocols at the university. The protests are directed at the University System of Georgia, rather than KSU, as KSU follows USG policies.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cbslocal.com

Students Protest State’s School Mask Mandate

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — The first day of Pennsylvania’s school mask mandate did not go over well with some parents and students. Superintendents in several districts say the majority of students abided by the mandate and were masked. Dozens of students and parents protested outside of schools in our region.
LATROBE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State University#University Professor#Tv News#Kdka Tv News#The Centre Daily Times#English#African American
WTAJ

Police: Penn State professor charged after fight at pro-vaccine rally

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State professor faces misdemeanor charges after an alleged assault happened at a rally for a pro-vaccine mandate in late August. Walter Baker, 36, is charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and disorderly conduct after he struck an individual at the rally, according to the charges filed.
PENN, PA
Concord Monitor

Protests criticize PSU’s response to racist harassment, assault of students

Plymouth State University students and community members protested at the school last week, saying the university’s response to recent acts of racism and violence was inadequate. On Sept. 7, Plymouth State University Police alerted students and faculty to two incidents since the start of the semester: one in which a...
COLLEGES
chatsports.com

Does your college town suck? Penn State University

New to the line up this season: we will be examining the various college towns of Wisconsin’s opponents. We’ll be answering all of the important questions – Is it a state capital? What is the population? Does it have a Culvers?. Facts:. City: University Park, Pennsylvania. Size: 7,958 acres (University...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
WNCT

UNC students call for vaccine mandate during protest

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of UNC students marched side by side Friday, demanding a school-wide vaccine mandate to fight COVID-19. “It’s not fair to students who are actually getting vaccinated, doing what’s right and what’s needed to be done in order to stop the spread of COVID,” UNC student Shuhud Mustafa said.
PROTESTS
Aiken Standard

Aiken High School student charged with assaulting principal

A 16-year-old female has been charged with assaulting Aiken High School's principal during an altercation with another student. The female juvenile was charged with assault and battery in the third degree, according to Lt. Jennifer Hayes from the Aiken Department of Public Safety. At around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aiken Public...
AIKEN, SC
mynbc5.com

Man charged with having weapons of mass destruction in Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is in custody and charged with multiple felonies, including possessing weapons of mass destruction, after a nine-hour standoff with police Wednesday. FBI, Homeland Security involved in investigation. Multiple state and federal agencies, which included the FBI, Homeland Security and the Middletown Bureau of Police,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
36K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy