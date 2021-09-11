Penn State University Professor Charged With Assaulting Student During Protest
By: KDKA-TV News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Penn State University professor is charged with assaulting a student during a protest.
The Centre Daily Times reports W. Oliver Baker has been arrested and charged. He is an assistant professor of English and African American studies.
During a pro-vaccine rally, police say Baker pulled a counterprotester to the ground and hurt him in a scuffle.
Baker’s lawyer accuses the student of being “antagonistic, menacing and aggressive.”
Comments / 0