CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

September 10: Braves 6, Marlins 2

By Ivan the Great
Talking Chop
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA five-run fifth inning helped push the Atlanta Braves to a 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins. Ian Anderson struck out nine over five innings and the bullpen held Miami in check. With the win, the Braves extended their division lead to 4.5 games.

www.talkingchop.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Miami Marlins fall apart in fifth inning to drop series opener to Atlanta Braves

Trevor Rogers cruised through four innings on Friday before his night unraveled in the fifth. A one-out double to right field, a four-pitch walk, a first-pitch hit-by-pitch and a pinch-hit RBI single ended his night on a sour note after dominating through the first 13 outs of the game. By...
MLB
FanSided

Series Preview: Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves – September 10/12

After a back-and-forth season-series, the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves meet for one final time this weekend in Atlanta for what will be three very-important games for the NL East leading Braves. The Marlins travel to Atlanta fresh-off taking two-of-three at home from the Mets. After dropping Game 1...
MLB
clevelandstar.com

Marlins look to play spoiler against Braves

The Miami Marlins will try to continue to exert influence on the National League East pennant race, even though they are no longer in contention, when they begin a three-game series in Atlanta on Friday. The Marlins (59-81) just finished winning two of three games against the New York Mets,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Anderson
neworleanssun.com

Five-run fifth propels Braves past Marlins

Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead, two-run single as part of a five-run fifth inning, leading the host Atlanta Braves to a 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night. The Braves (75-65), who lead the National League East by 4 frac12; games, won for the fourth time in their past five games.
MLB
neworleanssun.com

Bryan De La Cruz carries Marlins past first-place Braves

Bryan De La Cruz had three hits, including a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning, helping the visiting Miami Marlins to a 6-4 win against the Atlanta Braves in the middle game of their three-game series on Saturday evening. Jesus Sanchez followed De La Cruz with another two-out...
MLB
chatsports.com

Key homestand continues as Braves host Marlins for weekend set

After taking two of three from the Nationals and increasing their lead in the NL East, the Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Friday when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta improved to 74-65 with a thrilling win Thursday night thanks to a Joc Pederson walk-off single in the 10th inning. That victory pushed their lead in the NL East to 3.5 games over the Philadelphia Phillies and 5.0 games over the New York Mets.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves 6#The Atlanta Braves#The Miami Marlins
batonrougenews.net

Braves' Max Fried aims to extend strong stretch vs. Marlins

Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried hasn't been an All-Star in his five seasons in the majors, but he continues to pitch like one. Fried, who went 17-6 in 2019 and 7-0 last season, is scheduled to take the mound in the rubber game of a three-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon.
MLB
Birmingham Star

Braves' Adam Duvall seeks 100th RBI vs. former team, Marlins

Be wary of Adam Duvall with runners on base. If any team knows that warning well, it's the Miami Marlins, who will play the second game of a three-game road series on Saturday night against the Atlanta Braves. Duvall, who extended his hitting streak to nine games Friday in Atlanta's...
MLB
ESPN

Soler, Anderson power Braves past Marlins 6-2

ATLANTA -- — Jorge Soler had a two-run single during a five-run fifth inning, Ian Anderson tied a career high with nine strikeouts and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Friday night. The comeback victory was the Braves’ 35th this season and their second in two nights....
MLB
chatsports.com

Dansby Swanson returns to Braves lineup Saturday against Marlins

After what was hopefully a refreshing break for the shortstop, Danby Swanson returns to the Atlanta Braves’ lineup Saturday, batting seventh. Meanwhile, Travis d’Arnaud is back behind the plate and hitting sixth. Jorge Soler continues to get run batting second, as he has been very successful since being traded to Atlanta. Joc Pederson will get the start in center and will hit eighth.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Braves club three more homers in 5-3 win over the Marlins

The Atlanta Braves cracked three more home runs on their way to a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins Sunday afternoon at Truist Park. Max Fried needed just five pitches to get through a scoreless first inning and then included striking out Jazz Chisholm on three pitches. That is notable given that it snapped a five game stretch where Atlanta had given up at least one run in the first inning.
MLB
Sioux City Journal

Cabrera scheduled to start for Marlins at Braves

Miami Marlins (60-82, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (75-66, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-1, 7.11 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (11-7, 3.49 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -274, Marlins +221; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLB
chatsports.com

Max Fried, Braves look to claim series win over Marlins Sunday

After suffering a 6-4 loss Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will try to score a series win in the rubber match of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins Sunday. The Braves battled back from an early deficit but only to watch the game slip away late. Atlanta will enter play Sunday with a 3.5 game advantage over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings.
MLB
chatsports.com

Series Preview: Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals – September 13/15

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 24: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins singles during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on August 24, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Series Preview: Miami Marlins vs Washington Nationals. When: September 13 – September 15.
WASHINGTON STATE
Talking Chop

The Daily Chop: Bullpen falters against Marlins, Freddie Freeman contract and more

The Philadelphia Phillies designated Vince Velasquez for assignment Saturday likely ending his tenure with the club. Velasquez is currently on the injured list and has a 5.95 ERA in 81 2/3 innings. The Phillies also activated outfielder Matt Joyce from the injured list. Fernando Tatis Jr. started at shortstop Saturday...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves lose stupid game in stupid fashion, 6-5

I don’t really know how to sugarcoat this, so I’ll just say it: the 2021 Atlanta Braves were defeated on Friday night (or Saturday morning) in 11 innings by a sacrifice fly off the bat of former compadre Kevin Gausman. Yes, Kevin Gausman, who was batting because the Giants were out of position players. They came back in the top of the ninth thanks to a three-run homer from Travis d’Arnaud, had to play under the stupid extra-inning rules still in effect for some reason because Will Smith gave up a two-out, two-strike homer to Donovan Solano, survived a potential game-ending situation in the tenth, just to lose because of the combination of Kevin Gausman and Jacob Webb airmailing a pickoff throw to second base. Yeah, I don’t know. There’s a good team somewhere in this roster, but it’s very good at hiding behind substantial dunes of really dumb stuff.
MLB
Talking Chop

MLB Standings: Braves increase NL East lead to 4.5 games

The Atlanta Braves secured a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins Sunday afternoon at Truist Park and improved to 4-2 on their current nine-game homestand. The win pushed their lead in the NL East standings to 4.5 games over the Philadelphia Phillies who dropped three of four at home to the Rockies. Atlanta will finish their homestand out with three-games against Colorado which will get underway Tuesday.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy