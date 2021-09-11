CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmates would be able to lodge complaints in jail: Govt

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChandigarh [India], September 11 (ANI): The Punjab government has decided to operationalise a special phone number of headquarters inside the jails of the state where the inmates would be able to lodge complaints against any wrongdoings going on inside the jails. On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, Additional...

IN THIS ARTICLE
