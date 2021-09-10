Found Cat, Siamese Mix in Whispering Pines

Area Found (Please include city/town) Princess Gate, Whispering Pines. Additional Comments I have been feeding this cat for months and not sure if he has a home. Since I will be moving soon, it is important I find out if this cat has a home. He will not let me pet him, but he does rub his head into my legs when I come out the door to feed him and he rolls around on the deck when I talk to him. I don't think he has been fixed. He's a big boy.