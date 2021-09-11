Candidate Profile: Thomas McGhee runs for North Pole Mayor

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Thomas McGhee is running for mayor of the city of North Pole. He said he is running because he wants to make things better for North Pole. “I really wish that we would have more constituent participation at our city council meetings, that they would be more informed as to what the city’s doing, where we’re planning for our budget sessions, when we’re planning just basic decisions on our sewer and water, and how we’re expanding those. They should be informed. We need the city residents to actually participate and be involved. This is the first year in the 25 years I’ve been there, and the 20 years I’ve served on the council, we don’t have two people running for the council. We couldn’t get someone to fill the second seat.”