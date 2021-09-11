Former executive director of NAACP Cleveland Rev. Stanley Miller dies

Rev. Stanley Miller, the former executive director of the Cleveland branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, died Thursday morning.

Miller served as the Cleveland NAACP's executive director for six years, from 2005 to 2011, but gave back to the community in other ways as well.

From leading a charter school in East Cleveland to serving on the Warrensville Heights school board and working in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Miller not only fought for equality but also made education a focus of his community efforts.

The graduate of Glenville High School and Kent State University spent 31 years working in a corporate setting at Ameritech, retiring from the company in 1999. He went on to serve roles in numerous community organizations and programs as well as leading multiple worship centers like Rust United Methodist Church and Wesley UMC.

Alexandria Johnson Boone, one of Miller's close friends and fellow activists, said his impact will be remembered forever.

"Stanley was an amazing fellow, he was always trying to pour into the lives of other people," Johnson Boone said. "It was always about 'how do I make life better for my family and other families? How do I make the community safer? How do I make it a better place to live? What can I as Stanley Miller do?"

The Cleveland NAACP issued the following statement regarding Miller's death on its Facebook account:

Our Cleveland NAACP family is shocked and saddened to learn about the passing of our brother, Rev. Stanley Miller, former Executive Director of the Cleveland Branch. There are no words that can properly express how sorry we are to hear about this tremendous loss. We have always admired his passion, resilience, and work ethic. Stanley was selfless and always giving of his time. He was a bridge between the legacy of Cleveland’s NAACP past and present, and his great knowledge of social activism was captivating. To his family and friends, Isaiah 57:1-2 (NIV) says, “The righteous perish, and no one lays it to heart; the devout are taken away, and no one understands that the righteous are taken away to be spared from evil. Those who walk uprightly enter into peace; they find rest as they lie in death.” We will be praying for you. As a long-time freedom fighter and activist, Mr. Miller’s legacy will live on and breathe through the next generation of freedom fighters as the Cleveland NAACP continues to “Advance Equity Forward.”

Miller died in home hospice care after a sudden and brief battle with esophageal cancer. He is survived by his wife Ronnie, sons Stanley Jr. and Steven, and nine grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Calhoun Funeral Home in Bedford Heights on Sept. 16 with a funeral service the next day.

