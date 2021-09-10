CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enthusiast Gaming Buys Addicting Games for $35M

Cover picture for the articleEsports company Enthusiast Gaming announced this week that it will acquire Addicting Games, an upcoming brand in casual gaming, for $35 million. A platform focused on holding various genres of games, Addicting Games looks to normalize casual gaming through its large library. Including titles like Shockwave, Type Racer, and Math Games, the expansive library can now offer even more through the acquisition. Most of the brand’s titles can even be purchased through its app.

