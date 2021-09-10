Enthusiast Gaming Buys Addicting Games for $35M

There are over 2.2 billion mobile gamers across the globe. Over 50% of all gamers admit to playing on their mobile devices more than 10 times per week. With technological advancements and the increased convenience offered by mobile devices, it’s no wonder that more gamers are using on-the-go versions of their favorite games. While having easy access to games on your digital device is convenient, it can also be dangerous. This increased accessibility has created a major spike in gaming addiction. Having a smartphone in today’s digital world is a must. Answering emails, text messages, and phone calls is one thing – spending hours glued to your phone playing mobile games is something else entirely. If you’re struggling to put your phone down or suspect you might have a mobile game addiction, this article is for you. Keep reading for actionable tips on how to overcome mobile gaming addiction so you’re no longer held hostage by your smartphone.

