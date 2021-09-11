COC Recognized for Student Voting by Washington Monthly Magazine

DENVER (CBS4) – On the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis acknowledged it with a statement. Colorado’s history is woven through with the remarkable accomplishments of our Hispanic community. My administration is committed to building a Colorado for all, a state where everyone has an opportunity to succeed, and we can celebrate our shared values. Our Hispanic community is helping Colorado build back better, and I look forward to working with the community to continue to improve the lives of Hispanic families across our state. Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is National Hispanic Heritage Month. Sept. 15 is the anniversary of the independence of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. That’s followed quickly by Mexico’s on Sept. 16, Chile on Sept. 18 and Belize on Sept. 21. CBS4 is Elevating Latino Voices all month long. Find a list of celebrations to check out here.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO