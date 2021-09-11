CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

COC Recognized for Student Voting by Washington Monthly Magazine

By College of the Canyons
scvnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege of the Canyons is one of four California community colleges recognized for being among “America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting” by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions. To document the efforts of colleges and universities promoting civic engagement,...

scvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spokesman-Review

New voting hubs help college students vote

When the Washington State Legislature passed a bill to improve student accessibility to voting, most people didn’t know COVID-19 still would be turning our lives upside down when the 2020 general election rolled around. But in early November 2020, the virus still was raging. Classrooms, laboratories and lecture halls were...
WASHINGTON STATE
dailybruin.com

UC recognizes student researchers union, excludes certain graduate positions

The University of California has officially recognized an initiative aiming to form a student researchers union but excluded graduate students on fellowships and traineeships as part of the union. The UC Student Researchers United, a campaign to form a union to improve working conditions for student researchers, submitted more than...
COLLEGES
WMDT.com

DSU students recognized as HBCU Scholars

DELAWARE – Two Delaware State University students were recently named as HBCU scholars, recognized by the White House Initiative on HBCU’s. The students are Inaaya Coleman and Juliana Paul. Keep up the great work!. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DELAWARE STATE
scvnews.com

COC Receives Grant to Support Anti-Racism Through Open Educational Resources

In partnership with the Community College Consortium for OER, College of the Canyons has received a second grant from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation to expand and extend the Open for Anti-Racism program supporting faculty in California Community Colleges. The two-year $900,000 grant will extend the OFAR program over...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Odessa American

National Merit Semifinalist among recognized ECISD students

Ector County ISD has announced a total of 19 students have been recognized by the College Board for their academic achievement, including Odessa High School senior Akshathh Mukkera who earned National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist honors. He will continue in the National Merit Scholarship competition. About 16,000 of the 1.5 million...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Board recognizes student, approves agenda items

RIO GRANDE — The Board of Education of the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District recently held its regular meeting, honoring the achievement of a student and approving agenda items. A resolution was passed commending Kayden Payne for placing eighth in the Business Professionals of America National Competition in Cybersecurity Digital...
VINTON, OH
Florida Star

March on Washington 2021 Focuses on Voting Rights

On the 58th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech and the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, marchers focused on voting rights. Voting rights have reemerged as a somewhat unexpected political battlefield as Republicans across the country pass new laws placing barriers in front of the ballot box. Last week, the U.S. […]
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#College Of The Canyons#Coc#Americans
kwhi.com

BURTON HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS RECOGNIZED FOR RECYCLING PROJECT

A recycling initiative started by six Burton High School students has earned them regional recognition. Samantha Angell, Avery Applewhite, Daisy Cleboski, Vivian Layman, Madison McCoy-Hood and Peyton Sigsbee received the Brazos Valley Council of Government’s (BVCOG) Regional Solid Waste Management Award for Environmental Education and Outreach. The students were recognized at Monday’s Burton School Board meeting.
BURTON, TX
CBS Boston

Teachers Union: ‘MCAS Has Allowed White Supremacy To Flourish In Public Schools’

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Teachers Association is speaking out against MCAS, saying the state’s standardized test “has allowed white supremacy to flourish in public schools.” The teachers union is endorsing a bill that would eliminate the MCAS graduation requirement in the state. The bill scheduled for a committee hearing Monday on Beacon Hill would offer “multiple pathways” for students to demonstrate educational competency, outside of standardized testing. MTA President Merrie Najimy said the MCAS has been “alienating students who have diverse backgrounds and differentiated learning styles.” “The implementation of the MCAS and other standardized tests has had the exact opposite effect of...
BOSTON, MA
San Saba News & Star

SSHS Rotary Student of the Month

Rotary Student of the Month for September was awarded to Dana Luna. Each month a different senior is awarded. Awards are based on leadership, character, teacher nominations, and a personal essay written by the student. Recipients are presented to the student body as well as the school board. They receive a certificate and are invited to a luncheon with the Rotarians. They also get a special parking spot in front of the school for the month. Congratulations Dana!
Lowell Sun

Students campaign to keep facial recognition out of schools

BOSTON – As part of an action campaign against face surveillance in schools, Massachusetts students this week plan to urge state lawmakers to pass bills regulating when government agencies can use the technology. The ACLU of Massachusetts, Encode Justice and Student Immigrant Movement on Monday launched a week of action...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
GW Hatchet

Students should advocate for voting rights

Last week, on the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington, 20,000 people marched shoulder-to-shoulder with the Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III to once again demand civil rights – particularly voting rights. Amid a wave of voter suppression laws in GOP-controlled states, these exhortations that the federal government act on voting rights must be listened to. In particular, they demanded that Congress pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
roblawnews.com

Parkside names Students of the Month for August

Parkside Elementary School in Lawrenceville has named its Students of the Month for August of the 2021-22 school year. Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
LAWRENCEVILLE, IL
San Angelo LIVE!

SURVEY: Are Americans Tired of COVID-19 Mandates?

HAMDEN, CT – Are Americans Tired of COVID-19 Mandates? A survey held by Quinnipiac University polled over 1,000 Americans and asked them questions related to COVID-19. First they were asked whether they support or oppose requiring COVID-19 vaccines of: Healthcare workers 57 percent support 40 percent oppose Federal government employees and contractors 53 percent support 45 percent oppose Employees of businesses  50 percent support 49 percent oppose Students at universities 50 percent support 48 percent oppose;  Students age 12 and over 48 percent support 49…
PUBLIC HEALTH
Payson Roundup

Governor Ducey recognizes suicide prevention awareness month

Gov. Doug Ducey issued a proclamation recognizing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month to help raise awareness of suicide, mental health needs and available resources. Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in Arizona, and the second leading cause among the ages of 10-34. The Arizona Health Care Cost...
POLITICS
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis Recognizes Beginning Of Hispanic Heritage Month

DENVER (CBS4) – On the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis acknowledged it with a statement. Colorado’s history is woven through with the remarkable accomplishments of our Hispanic community. My administration is committed to building a Colorado for all, a state where everyone has an opportunity to succeed, and we can celebrate our shared values. Our Hispanic community is helping Colorado build back better, and I look forward to working with the community to continue to improve the lives of Hispanic families across our state. Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 is National Hispanic Heritage Month. Sept. 15 is the anniversary of the independence of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. That’s followed quickly by Mexico’s on Sept. 16, Chile on Sept. 18 and Belize on Sept. 21. CBS4 is Elevating Latino Voices all month long. Find a list of celebrations to check out here.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy