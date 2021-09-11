CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Driver shot and killed while making delivery in New Jersey

 7 days ago

A man is under arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of a delivery driver subcontracted by Amazon in New Jersey.

Union County prosecutors say 26-year-old Quahif Lane shot 36-year-old Jamar Harris just outside his delivery van earlier this week.

The shooting was reported Wednesday in the 200 block of of Garfield Avenue around 2 p.m.

Harris was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Video evidence from the scene showed Harris was approached by Lane during the course of a delivery.

"I commend all involved law enforcement agencies and concerned citizens whose contributions were essential to the expeditious apprehension of Mr. Lane," Prosecutor William Daniel said. "Our thoughts are with the victim's family and loved ones."

Officials say residents helped in the search for Lane. He is facing charges of homicide and weapons offenses.

Prosecutors did not release a motive for the attack.

ALSO READ | Human error, not power surge, caused massive NYC subway outage, investigations find

The investigations found that that an emergency power off switch was accidentally pressed since a plastic guard was missing.

Comments / 48

champfully
7d ago

what a Savage act! shooting killing someone for pleasurable gain! it's sad this hard working guy lost everything doing an everyday job. the tale of 2 black men on different spectrums -one dead in the prime of his life- the other still living the life he loves. it's not punishment enough for plain hate.

Reply(2)
15
Thomas McClure
7d ago

id say the proof is probably the video evidence they collected as explained in the article( i know reading is too complex for most people) so here "Video evidence from the scene showed Harris was approached by Lane during the course of a delivery."

Reply(2)
7
GailishGoldson
7d ago

glad it was a speedy arrest now may he be prosecuted if he's guilty in the same speed

Reply(1)
21
