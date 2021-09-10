CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

A wanted man was peacefully taken into custody

By Christinna Bautista
 7 days ago

ARCATA. Calif.(KIEM)- After about two hours of negotiations, an Arcata man surrenders peacefully to Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies.

    Courtesy: Humboldt County Correctional Facility / Matthew Lyle Dilley Booking Photo

34-year-old Mathew Dilley was wanted on multiple felony charges, including a high-speed pursuit last night. At about ten this morning, HCSO received a call that Dilley walked along Sutter Road in McKinleyville.

When deputies contacted Dilley, he whipped out a firearm and threatened to harm himself. A negotiation team was brought in and convinced Dilley to surrender peacefully. He’s now in the Humboldt County Jail.

KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
